McCullough: Fight Pandemic by Rejecting False Claims and Using Ivermectin and HCQ

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12/15/2021 Dr. Peter McCullough: there have been some false narratives that have gone on that, in a sense, are working to make this forever. So the false narratives that, absolutely, if we want to get past a pandemic, that have to go is asymptomatic spread and asymptomatic testing. I advise this Sri Lankan government to hand out the ivermectin hydroxychloroquine-based protocols. And they handled the pandemic by doing so.