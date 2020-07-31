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Never Going Back To Old Normal. Says Who? Vaccines Are Not Divine Inspiration
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0 view • July 31, 2020
Don't let the WHO dictate your life or your "normal." Do not consent. We have been trained to kill ourselves, turn that ship around and naturally support your body. You are already made to live in harmony with this earth, vaccines were not inspiration from God.
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