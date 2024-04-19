Create New Account
Trusted Leaders Lie - Nebraska Top Five Liars, Cheats, and Thieves in Congress (Part 1 of 3)
Published 19 hours ago

Nebraska’s Top Five Trusted Leaders in Congress are asking for you to trust them again so they can lie, cheat, and steal in Washington DC. You can trust these leading Liars to lie to your face about the border and national defense but then pay for the open border and pay for all the foreign soldier’s, cartel gang member’s, and Jihad terrorist's air plane tickets, luxury hotel rooms, and prepaid debit cards. So remember these Liars, Cheats, and Thieves when its time to vote in the Nebraska Primaries on Tuesday May 14 and vote for all the top Republican challengers because the only thing that you can trust about thee Incumbent Imbeciles is that these Untrustworthy Leading Losers will Lie, Cheat, and Steal.


Vote John Glen Weaver

https://www.weaverforsenate.com/


Vote Dan Frei

https://www.weaverforsenate.com/


Vote Michael Connely

https://www.connelyforcongress.com/


Vote John Walz

https://magawalz.com/index.php/home


Vote Arron Kowalski

https://www.arronforsenate.com/


#trusted #leaders #petericketts #donbacon #debfischer #adriansmith #mikeflood #trustedleaders #teamricketts #ricckettsforsenate #cheaptricksricketts #baconforsenate #baconbacker #donnyrotten #donnyrottenbacon #debforsenae #debbiedownerfischer #lie #cheat #steal #thieves #nebraska #nebraskaelection #election2024 #terrible #despicable #brainless #losers #foolish #mindless #ignorant #morons #jokes #joke # Untrustworthy

