LEGO-style: Iranians when they realize the ceasefire is about to expire: 👀🍿

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Iranians when they realize the ceasefire is about to expire:
👀🍿
🆔 @explosivemedia
Bro really thought we were just AFK 🎮
(AFK means "away from keyboard". it is used in games, when a player does nothing)
Cynthia...adding, 🆔explosivemedia also posted a LEGO done photo, with following (from video that I just posted):
"We are also a superpower"
In honour of Esmaeil Baqaei, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
Iran is proud of you Mr Spokesman 🫡
🆔 @explosivemedia