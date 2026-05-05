LEGO-style: Iranians when they realize the ceasefire is about to expire: 👀🍿

Iranians when they realize the ceasefire is about to expire:

👀🍿

🆔 @explosivemedia

Bro really thought we were just AFK 🎮

(AFK means "away from keyboard". it is used in games, when a player does nothing)

Cynthia...adding, 🆔explosivemedia also posted a LEGO done photo, with following (from video that I just posted):

"We are also a superpower"

In honour of Esmaeil Baqaei, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Iran is proud of you Mr Spokesman 🫡

🆔 @explosivemedia