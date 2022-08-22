In Order To Win Over Africa, the CCP Announces To Forgive a Total of 23 Interest-Free Loans for 17 African Countries

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https://gnews.org/post/p1baw866c
08/18/2022 In order to win over Africa, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi says in a video conference of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation: China will forgive 23 interest-free loans for 17 African countries that had already matured at the end of 2021