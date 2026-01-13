© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mike Huckabee says his job as U.S. ambassador to Israel is to secure God’s favor for America by “blessing Israel.”
These people are insane......
Matthew 7:20:
Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them
King James Version
Revelation 3:9:
9 Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie; behold, I will make them to come and worship before thy feet, and to know that I have loved thee.
King James Version
Source @Real World News
Christ is KING!