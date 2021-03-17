The Real Virus IS Fear, Banned On YouTube! Canadian Health Alliance Doctors Tell All, COVID Facts And Fiction. It's A Cold, Take Off Masks, Start Enjoying And Living Life Fully And Freely

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Fear-porn, Destabilize the population, Changing "science" and all manner of disinformation, is a recipe for total control. Keep the public confused and scared of anything and everything, and you win, and they always lose.
Enough is enough. Canada tends to lean toward multi-confusion-culture, but thankfully we are hearing from a group of stable medical practitioners, that lay the facts bare. YOU ARE BEING LIED TO, GET ON WITH YOUR LIFE...