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Ford Motor Co. - And The American Dream
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24 views • December 23, 2019
A real nice history of the Ford Motor Company from it's beginning through the 1960's. This documentary brings us through the style changes, the first V-8's and retro TV advertisements. Naturally the early film was black and white, and of course when color came out in the late 30's, Ford wanted to show their new two-tone paint colors. Nice.
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