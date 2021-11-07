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The 4th Covid Shot: Could Vaccine Failure by Any More Obvious?
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183 views • November 07, 2021
Just think about it: less than a year into the massive vaccination drive, the US government had to recommend a fourth shot, because they know that the first three do not work.
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/11/vasko-kohlmayer/the-4th-covid-shot-could-vaccine-failure-by-any-more-obvious/
CDC says some immunocompromised people can get fourth COVID shot
https://www.axios.com/cdc-immunocompromised-covid-fourth-shot-1b47635c-c464-4d29-9832-3d94ea1cecf9.html
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/11/vasko-kohlmayer/the-4th-covid-shot-could-vaccine-failure-by-any-more-obvious/
CDC says some immunocompromised people can get fourth COVID shot
https://www.axios.com/cdc-immunocompromised-covid-fourth-shot-1b47635c-c464-4d29-9832-3d94ea1cecf9.html
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