© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WOKE Meltdown After Trump WIN ~By~ SilasSpeaks.
on November 10th, 2024.
Books are Here:
"Yahweh is Satan: The Genesis of a New Order of the Ages", -
https://www.lulu.com/search?contributor=Silas+Gauthier&page=1&pageSize=10&adult_audience_rating=00
Rise and Fall -
https://www.lulu.com/shop/silas-gauthier/rise-and-fall-a-discourse-upon-the-phenomena-of-civilisation-and-decline/paperback/product-rqwqy7.html?page=1&pageSize=4
Blood on the Sand -
https://www.lulu.com/shop/silas-gauthier/blood-on-the-sand/paperback/product-655vzg7.html?page=1&pageSize=4
The Hidden Empire:
https://www.lulu.com/shop/silas-gauthier/the-hidden-empire/paperback/product-e7pr8zm.html?page=1&pageSize=4
Mirror From ":" SilasSpeaks - Silas Gautier
https://old.bitchute.com/channel/silas_3301/
https://www.youtube.com/@silasspeaks3301/videos
https://odysee.com/@Silasspeaks:a?view=content
Source: https://odysee.com/@Qwinten:b/WOKE-Meltdown-After-Trump-WIN---By--SilasSpeaks:a