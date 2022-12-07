1. SAMUEL 19 - TRUSTING GOD WHILE FACING ADVERSITY

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 1. Samuel chapter 19. In the past, Saul tried to kill David in a secret way. Now, Saul hated David so much that he even told other people to kill him. Jonathan was wise. He told David to hide from Saul. Jonathan spoke to his father Saul and tried to stop him. Jonathan was more loyal to David than to his father. Jonathan reminded his father about the great things that David had done. He praised David. Jonathan wanted his father to think in a sensible way. He did not want his father to kill David. Saul listened to Jonathan. Saul realised that he was wrong. Saul made a serious promise to God. And he allowed David to live. So David went and served Saul again.

