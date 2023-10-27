Double Standards - White House spokesman was asked an awkward Question - could Not Determine whether Strikes on the Gaza Strip complied with International Humanitarian Law

“That is, you were able to quickly determine that Russia is targeting civilians, but you cannot determine that Israel is committing war crimes?” .
A White House spokesman was asked an awkward question after he said the US could not determine whether strikes on the Gaza Strip complied with international humanitarian law.
AND:
White House NSC spokesman John Kirby:
“Israel owes no one justification, and will have no red lines.”
Adding:
⚡️Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza - UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights
Adding:
The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs has labeled Amnesty International an anti-Semitic organization following its statements about war crimes from both sides of the conflict.
Cynthia... that word they always use when a verbal attack.
