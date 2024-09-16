Daniel 2 A Dream of the Future that Rocked the World

Pastor Andrew teaches from Daniel 2 with a message entitled: A Dream of the Future that Rocked the World.

In this message we see how the Lord gave the dream and the interpretation that King Nebuchadnezzar had to Daniel after a night of praying and seeking the Lord.



In the interpretation we see the time frame and kingdoms of the world from the time of Daniel up until the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.







Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au







Here is a link to our YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/@CalvaryMelbourneAustralia