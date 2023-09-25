El Salvador Day 13

Today was another Bitcoin Farmer’s Market, this time at the Bitcoin Embassy. So we spent the day browsing booths, buying some items and today was the first day I used my lightning wallet to pay for items. That was a good feeling. Then we had dinner at Bennigans again in Santa Tecla and went to Mirador Municipal de San Salvador. We also took a trip to the Plains de Renderos to eat dessert in this restaurant on the side of a cliff and we took a few more night sky pictures. It was a very busy day yet again looking at this beautiful country that we cannot wait to go back to.
Music by AlexiAction on Pixabay
Follow us on social media at:
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.ca/mrscharityh/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvlXRbqzh-u3SdHaHfINSbw?view_as=public
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/HFamily
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TresGraciasSV
