Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPISODE 371: THE FALL OF ‘SAFE AND EFFECTIVE’
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
5642 Subscribers
266 views
Published Yesterday

The Fight Against WHO Pandemic Treaty Amendments Faces New Pushback; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on Chris Cuomo’s Unexpected Reversal on the COVID Vaccine and Ivermectin, and Explosive Revelations About Lithium Batteries; Del’s Message to Chris Cuomo and How Del Bigtree “Knew” Before He Did; Unpacking Transhumanism and Preparing For the Age of the Technocrat.


Guests: US Senator Ron Johnson, Patrick Wood

Keywords
realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket