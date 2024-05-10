EPISODE 371: THE FALL OF ‘SAFE AND EFFECTIVE’

The Fight Against WHO Pandemic Treaty Amendments Faces New Pushback; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on Chris Cuomo’s Unexpected Reversal on the COVID Vaccine and Ivermectin, and Explosive Revelations About Lithium Batteries; Del’s Message to Chris Cuomo and How Del Bigtree “Knew” Before He Did; Unpacking Transhumanism and Preparing For the Age of the Technocrat.





Guests: US Senator Ron Johnson, Patrick Wood