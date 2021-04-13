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THE RETURN OF CHRIST BOOK
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60 views • April 13, 2021
"TO PRODUCE A MIGHTY BOOK, ONE MUST CHOOSE A MIGHTY THEME, HERE IT IS!"
THE BOOK OF THE RETURNED CHRIST IS NOW AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE ONLINE.....
This book provides an all-encompassing truth with undeniable evidence; Christ has Returned, and is walking the Earth today. From reports of Christ descending over the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, to a plethora of prophecies being fulfilled within the Abrahamic faiths including Judaism, Christianity, Islam, and many other ancient beliefs.
With the intriguing Torah Codes verified by mathematical statistics, the Bible’s secrets are now being revealed as computers decode the ancient scriptures, revealing the identity of the Messiah.
Multiple corrections are provided to errors that have crept into modern Bibles, including simple translation errors, alteration of scriptures, and outright deceptions.
With the current teachings of Christ and his apostles that affect us today addressing topics such as abortion, drugs, tattoos, and much more, this book puts all the pieces of the puzzle together in a clear format. It provides the ultimate end-times revelation; “Christ has returned”. He is here to judge the nations, and to prepare his people for the New Kingdom.
Cardinal Richard Peter Ruff,
Prime Cleric of The Ecumenical Order of Christ.
PURCHASE THE BOOK HERE: https://lordrayel.org/book/
THE BOOK OF THE RETURNED CHRIST IS NOW AVAILABLE TO PURCHASE ONLINE.....
This book provides an all-encompassing truth with undeniable evidence; Christ has Returned, and is walking the Earth today. From reports of Christ descending over the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, to a plethora of prophecies being fulfilled within the Abrahamic faiths including Judaism, Christianity, Islam, and many other ancient beliefs.
With the intriguing Torah Codes verified by mathematical statistics, the Bible’s secrets are now being revealed as computers decode the ancient scriptures, revealing the identity of the Messiah.
Multiple corrections are provided to errors that have crept into modern Bibles, including simple translation errors, alteration of scriptures, and outright deceptions.
With the current teachings of Christ and his apostles that affect us today addressing topics such as abortion, drugs, tattoos, and much more, this book puts all the pieces of the puzzle together in a clear format. It provides the ultimate end-times revelation; “Christ has returned”. He is here to judge the nations, and to prepare his people for the New Kingdom.
Cardinal Richard Peter Ruff,
Prime Cleric of The Ecumenical Order of Christ.
PURCHASE THE BOOK HERE: https://lordrayel.org/book/
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