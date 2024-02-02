700K Convoy The first truck has ARRIVED! #BORDERCRISIS #RFB

I interview Doug the driver of the first Truck to officially arrive at the border, I also dispel the RUMOR that there are open gates all over that migrants are simply flooding through.
#BORDERCRISIS #700KCONVOY #ARMYOFGOD #JAILBREAKOVERLANDER
RFB - ALL VIDEOS
https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9
RichieFromBoston
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/
Shared from and subscribe to:
JailBreak Overlander
https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.