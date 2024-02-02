700K Convoy The first truck has ARRIVED! #BORDERCRISIS #RFB

I interview Doug the driver of the first Truck to officially arrive at the border, I also dispel the RUMOR that there are open gates all over that migrants are simply flooding through.

#BORDERCRISIS #700KCONVOY #ARMYOFGOD #JAILBREAKOVERLANDER





RFB - ALL VIDEOS

https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9





RichieFromBoston

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/





Shared from and subscribe to:

JailBreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos



