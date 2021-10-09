Military Expert Song Zhongpin on How To Make Vaccines the Perfect Genetic Weapon

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10/02/2013 Song Zhongpin (military expert, Phoenix TV commentator) revealed that a perfect genetic weapon such as vaccines should be concealed, destructive, and targeting, and should be designed and owned by the CCP regime.