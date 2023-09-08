Mullvad VPN: The best VPN service until proven wrong!

Features:
- No email address required;
- No other identifying information;
- Unique 16-digit account number which serves as credential to log in to your account and service;
- You can pay with Monero (XMR) and even cash in the mail if you want;
- Mullvad is not logging VPN user's IP addresses, the VPN address used, browsing activity, bandwidth, connections, session duration, timestamps, and DNS requests.
References:
- https://mullvad.net
- https://mullvad.net/en/blog/2023/4/20/mullvad-vpn-was-subject-to-a-search-warrant-customer-data-not-compromised
- https://mullvad.net/en/blog/2023/5/2/update-the-swedish-authorities-answered-our-protocol-request
