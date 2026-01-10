Russia Attacks Using NEW ORESHNIK MISSILE /Alexander Mercouris & Lt Col Daniel Davis

Russia has reportedly used its advanced Oreshnik/“Archnik” hypersonic kinetic missile again for the first time since early 2025, striking targets in Ukraine with no apparent interception attempts. Video footage shows Western-supplied air defenses did not engage the missile, reinforcing claims that no current Western system can stop it. The missile relies on extreme speed and kinetic energy rather than a conventional explosive warhead, allowing it to penetrate deep underground and destroy hardened targets.

The exact target and damage remain unclear. Speculation includes a major gas storage facility in western Ukraine, but analysts note the lack of visible explosions or fireballs casts doubt on that theory. Given the missile’s limited numbers and strategic value, commentators believe it was likely used either in retaliation for an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on a residence linked to President Putin, or as a deliberate demonstration of capability rather than purely for destruction.

The strike occurred amid a broader wave of Russian missile and drone attacks across Ukraine, including Kyiv, worsening an already severe winter crisis. Kyiv is reportedly facing extreme cold, power outages, water shortages, and declining morale, with city officials urging residents who can leave to do so. Observers warn the capital risks becoming a “ghost city.”

Strategically, the use of the Oreshnik missile is interpreted as a signal to the West—particularly in light of recent statements by France, Britain, and Ukraine about potentially deploying Western troops to western Ukraine—that Russia can strike anywhere in the country, including areas previously considered relatively safe. The missile’s range, speed, and lack of viable defenses underscore this message.

Despite these developments, Western officials such as EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas continue to call for more air defense support for Ukraine. Critics argue this ignores the reality that Western air defenses cannot counter the Oreshnik and are already in short supply. Analysts conclude that Western leadership remains unwilling to acknowledge battlefield realities or seriously pursue negotiations, instead maintaining rhetoric focused on a Ukrainian victory that appears increasingly unattainable.

Further Info:

Swift Retaliation: Putin Launches Oreshnik Strike on "Largest Gas Storage Site in Europe" in Ukraine's Lvov Region:

https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/swift-retaliation-putin-launches

-----------------

** NEW MERCH ** Jackets & Sweatshirts, Thermo Mugs!!

Daniel Davis Deep Dive Merch: Etsy store

https://www.etsy.com/shop/DanielDavisDeepDive?dd_referrer=

Mirrored - Daniel Davis/ Deep Dive

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!