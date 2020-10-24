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** OPERATION DARK WINTER ** Creepy Joe Biden Spills The Beans Once Again During 2nd Presidential Debate
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123 views • October 24, 2020
** Creepy Joe Biden was first to announce Deep State Plans to escort President Trump from the White House with great Dispatch.
** Soon thereafter Wacko Pelosi mentioned she was second in line to the presidency and also stated President Trump will be leaving and would be fumigated out of the White House.
** Creepy Joe Biden at the 2nd presidential debate on 10/22/2020: Twice stated “We’re headed into a Dark Winter”. Operation Dark Winter was the code name for a senior-level bio-terrorist attack simulation conducted from June 22–23, 2001. Let’s not forget Event 201. Events planned by the Globalist Deep State include Civil Unrest in an attempt to replace our Constitutional Republic with that of a Fascist/Marxist regime while President Trump “Drains The Swamp”. Regardless of the outcome from all this anarchy the Globalist will continue their agenda to depopulate 90% of the Earth’s Human population.
Wikipedia - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Dark_Winter
** With the information we have now we can discern what these Globalist demons are up to. As stated in the video listed below, the vaccine for the coming Bio-Weapon will in itself be a Bio-Weapon implementing Nano Technology to alter humanity’s DNA. The Wuhan/Coronavirus Bio-Weapon, created with the assistance of the Obama administration, will be the “Next Pandemic” the Globalists will release in order to justify the vaccine incorporating the DNA altering Nano Technology. There are no therapeutics once exposed to this vaccine.
-- This DNA altering vaccine will be virtually impossible to resist. It can be inhaled through Chemtrails, absorbed through skin creams, or injected through Contact Tracing skin patches. Once in the body the “Nano-bots” can control whatever these evil Masterminds have in store for us through 5G micro-wave millimeter frequencies. This Technological Kill Grid will allow total control of humans on the planet through the use of satellites that are now being placed in orbit by Elon Musk’s project StarLink.
-- How do we resist this encroachment of frequencies into our bodies? Believe it or not the Tin foiled hat wearers that everyone has been scoffing at had the right Idea. Creating a faraday cage around the human body can keep these frequencies from penetrating our bodies and therefore block any signals they may try to direct to you. A full body grounded silver/metallic lined garment can prevent penetration of these signals. Why do you think sorcerers/wizards/witches are portrayed wearing full body garments or robes? They also use Scepters to redirect energy directed to them.
-- Of course wearing a full bodied robe like Obi-wan would not be practical, a silver lined jacket with a hoody and pair of pants would do just as well. A full faced helmet would also do the trick and would prevent facial recognition cameras from identifying you. Darth Vader had the right idea! May the Force be with us!!
-- Other defenses include:
• The use of metal screening and or metallic paint to insulate a room or house.
• Shield the Stupid Ass Smart Meter with metal screen material to prevent signal transmission.
• Apply Titanium tint to all windows in cars and homes.
• Shield you cell phone, to keep 5G antennas from identifying you and or prevent direct virus inducing signals to you.
• Titanium tinted goggles and face shields.
• Shield you wallets and purses to prevent drivers licenses, credit cards, passports from identifying you.
• Umbrellas with silver linings.
• Hats with silver linings.
• Jam their signals using the same technology.
• Social Distancing is to prevent cell phone interference through Signal Differentiation. It makes it easier to ID an Individual.
Remember “If We Don’t Kill The Grid, It Will Kill Us”.
See - ELECTROPORATION, mRNA VACCINES AND 5G – DEATH BY INJECTION IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER - https://www.brighteon.com/ac279e12-9cdb-439d-898c-8b64dc039141
See - HUMANITY’S DNA WILL BE TRANSHUMANIZED AND PATENTED BY THE GLOBAL ELITE - HUMAN 2.0 - https://www.brighteon.com/d64dc359-127f-4b54-a0f2-34770cdf7896
-- Globalist Depopulation leader Bill gates has mentioned that humanity must prepare for the next pandemic which will definitely get our attention.
See - GAVI - A Tangled Web of Treachery and Deceit - The Backdoor to Funding the WHO - https://www.brighteon.com/2ba6f8bf-8268-4b0c-8bf3-ee9bef9d2af6
-- Through the use of modern Bio-Weapon and Electromagnetic Technologies, created and controlled by these insane elite called Globalist, Humanity will be plunged into a draconian censorship kill grid. See - The 5G Revolution will touch all corners of our Country - https://www.brighteon.com/1783560b-cdad-41e3-9f58-6e3e9989fb39
** Soon thereafter Wacko Pelosi mentioned she was second in line to the presidency and also stated President Trump will be leaving and would be fumigated out of the White House.
** Creepy Joe Biden at the 2nd presidential debate on 10/22/2020: Twice stated “We’re headed into a Dark Winter”. Operation Dark Winter was the code name for a senior-level bio-terrorist attack simulation conducted from June 22–23, 2001. Let’s not forget Event 201. Events planned by the Globalist Deep State include Civil Unrest in an attempt to replace our Constitutional Republic with that of a Fascist/Marxist regime while President Trump “Drains The Swamp”. Regardless of the outcome from all this anarchy the Globalist will continue their agenda to depopulate 90% of the Earth’s Human population.
Wikipedia - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Dark_Winter
** With the information we have now we can discern what these Globalist demons are up to. As stated in the video listed below, the vaccine for the coming Bio-Weapon will in itself be a Bio-Weapon implementing Nano Technology to alter humanity’s DNA. The Wuhan/Coronavirus Bio-Weapon, created with the assistance of the Obama administration, will be the “Next Pandemic” the Globalists will release in order to justify the vaccine incorporating the DNA altering Nano Technology. There are no therapeutics once exposed to this vaccine.
-- This DNA altering vaccine will be virtually impossible to resist. It can be inhaled through Chemtrails, absorbed through skin creams, or injected through Contact Tracing skin patches. Once in the body the “Nano-bots” can control whatever these evil Masterminds have in store for us through 5G micro-wave millimeter frequencies. This Technological Kill Grid will allow total control of humans on the planet through the use of satellites that are now being placed in orbit by Elon Musk’s project StarLink.
-- How do we resist this encroachment of frequencies into our bodies? Believe it or not the Tin foiled hat wearers that everyone has been scoffing at had the right Idea. Creating a faraday cage around the human body can keep these frequencies from penetrating our bodies and therefore block any signals they may try to direct to you. A full body grounded silver/metallic lined garment can prevent penetration of these signals. Why do you think sorcerers/wizards/witches are portrayed wearing full body garments or robes? They also use Scepters to redirect energy directed to them.
-- Of course wearing a full bodied robe like Obi-wan would not be practical, a silver lined jacket with a hoody and pair of pants would do just as well. A full faced helmet would also do the trick and would prevent facial recognition cameras from identifying you. Darth Vader had the right idea! May the Force be with us!!
-- Other defenses include:
• The use of metal screening and or metallic paint to insulate a room or house.
• Shield the Stupid Ass Smart Meter with metal screen material to prevent signal transmission.
• Apply Titanium tint to all windows in cars and homes.
• Shield you cell phone, to keep 5G antennas from identifying you and or prevent direct virus inducing signals to you.
• Titanium tinted goggles and face shields.
• Shield you wallets and purses to prevent drivers licenses, credit cards, passports from identifying you.
• Umbrellas with silver linings.
• Hats with silver linings.
• Jam their signals using the same technology.
• Social Distancing is to prevent cell phone interference through Signal Differentiation. It makes it easier to ID an Individual.
Remember “If We Don’t Kill The Grid, It Will Kill Us”.
See - ELECTROPORATION, mRNA VACCINES AND 5G – DEATH BY INJECTION IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER - https://www.brighteon.com/ac279e12-9cdb-439d-898c-8b64dc039141
See - HUMANITY’S DNA WILL BE TRANSHUMANIZED AND PATENTED BY THE GLOBAL ELITE - HUMAN 2.0 - https://www.brighteon.com/d64dc359-127f-4b54-a0f2-34770cdf7896
-- Globalist Depopulation leader Bill gates has mentioned that humanity must prepare for the next pandemic which will definitely get our attention.
See - GAVI - A Tangled Web of Treachery and Deceit - The Backdoor to Funding the WHO - https://www.brighteon.com/2ba6f8bf-8268-4b0c-8bf3-ee9bef9d2af6
-- Through the use of modern Bio-Weapon and Electromagnetic Technologies, created and controlled by these insane elite called Globalist, Humanity will be plunged into a draconian censorship kill grid. See - The 5G Revolution will touch all corners of our Country - https://www.brighteon.com/1783560b-cdad-41e3-9f58-6e3e9989fb39
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