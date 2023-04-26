https://gettr.com/post/p2fbju56787
Talking about the CCP police state in the USA a few years back then would be labeled as a conspiracy theorist, until the recent arrest of the two CCP spies in Manhattan finally brought this to light.
幾年前在美國談中共警察國家會被貼上陰謀論的標籤，直到最近兩名中共特務在曼哈頓被捕才讓這一切終於曝光。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #americafirstnews #JoshuaFeuerstein.
