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COVID 19 Leading to 666?
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81 views • March 08, 2020
The novel coronavirus of Wuhan, China fame, is now called COVID-19. It has also been called the 'Coronapocalypse.' Does COVID-19 have any prophetic ramifications? What did Jesus teach about pestilences and sorrows in the Olivet prophecy in Matthew 24? Could COVID-19 be the ride of the fourth horseman of the Apocalypse? Why was this type of disease expected according to the Old Testament prophecies in Deuteronomy and Leviticus? What has the US Centers for Disease Control warned about? What has the CDC reported about the flu? Were there lessons about fear and infections in the 2011 movie 'Contagion'? Because of COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO), nation of Iran, and certain French locations are telling people not to use cash, but instead electronic forms of payment. The US Federal Reserve is now quarantining money repatriated from Asia to reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus on US currency bills. Is COVID-19 worse than we have been told or could this all be a 'false flag' event to encourage people to move towards a cashless society? If the thousands of deaths associated with COVID-19 are pushing parts of the world towards cashlessness, how much more likely will the ride of the fourth horseman and over a billion human deaths motivate people to move to making electronic payments that can be monitored? The Bible tells of a soon coming society that controls buying and selling to force allegiance to a coming European Beast power, known as 666 (Revelation 13:16-18). Does the 'great tribulation' begin before ride of the fourth horseman or with the opening of the fifth seal of Revelation 6? Do the words of Jesus helps us better understand the sequence of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse and the start of the Great Tribulation? Will the ride of the fourth horseman help lead to the rise of 666? Is that ride very close? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
A written article of related interest is also available titled "COVID-19 and the Ride of the 4th Horseman of the Apocalypse" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/wcg-news/covid-19-and-the-ride-of-the-4th-horseman-of-the-apocalypse/
A written article of related interest is also available titled "COVID-19 and the Ride of the 4th Horseman of the Apocalypse" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/wcg-news/covid-19-and-the-ride-of-the-4th-horseman-of-the-apocalypse/
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