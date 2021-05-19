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CL News - 18 Maio 2021
Claudio Lessa
Claudio Lessa
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22 views • May 19, 2021
O presidente Jair Bolsonaro fala sobre pedofilia em tempos petralhas, uma vacina cearense contra a peste chinesa poderá custar 4 centavos por cada dose, a CPI da Cleptocracia recebe informações sobre as picaretagens praticadas por desgovernadores, e muito mais.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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