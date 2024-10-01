Podcast #35 - Deep Down The Rabbit Hole w/ Charlie Robinson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode I was a guest on the Macroaggressions Podcast hosted by Charlie Robinson and we went deep down the rabbit hole showing the connections and the grip of control that the Anunnaki and their bloodlines have on this planet, their influence on the Bible, Admiral Byrd and Antarctica and why most people don’t understand that the god that they are worshipping isn’t the Creator of The Universe but in fact is Satan who is an extraterrestrial being aka an Anunna god.
Connect with Charlie via any of the links below:
Website - https://www.macroaggressions.io/
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5NjueKLTNtwLCRCzljYWtQ
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/macroaggressions_podcast/
Twitter/X - https://x.com/macroaggressio3
Connect with me via any of the links below:
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/TheConsciousMan7
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/todd.cave.790
Instagram - @adriano_246 - https://www.instagram.com/adriano_246/
@theconsciousman7 - https://www.instagram.com/theconsciousman7podcast/
Twitter/X - @adriano_246 - https://x.com/adriano_246
Todd & Me Merch - https://amzn.to/4dcZFTD (US)
https://amzn.to/3YmgY0d (UK and Europe)
Email - [email protected]
***Disclaimer: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases