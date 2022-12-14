Prepare for 'climate lockdowns': Rogue British council wants to strip you of freedoms (mirrored)

Mirrored from You Tube channel Sky News Australia at:-
https://youtu.be/rUUWMK9FBko
Dec 6, 2022
Sky News host Rowan Dean says according to Darren Birks at the independent website Vision News, the Oxfordshire County Council is planning to embark on “climate lockdowns” in 2024.
“I believe we are facing a sinister threat to the freedoms and everyday liberties that we and our parents have taken for granted all our and their lives,” Mr Dean said.
“But are being squeezed out of us by woke left-wing authoritarian governments more effectively than a python crushing the breath out of Mrs Kafoops pet.
“And if we don't wake up soon and start saying no, it will be too late.”
