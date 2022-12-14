Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prepare for 'climate lockdowns': Rogue British council wants to strip you of freedoms (mirrored)
33 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published 15 hours ago |

Mirrored from You Tube channel Sky News Australia at:-

https://youtu.be/rUUWMK9FBko

Dec 6, 2022

Sky News host Rowan Dean says according to Darren Birks at the independent website Vision News, the Oxfordshire County Council is planning to embark on “climate lockdowns” in 2024.


“I believe we are facing a sinister threat to the freedoms and everyday liberties that we and our parents have taken for granted all our and their lives,” Mr Dean said.


“But are being squeezed out of us by woke left-wing authoritarian governments more effectively than a python crushing the breath out of Mrs Kafoops pet.


“And if we don't wake up soon and start saying no, it will be too late.”


Keywords
bitcoinnew world orderpandemicsocial creditagenda21deathsunemploymentpovertycashlesshungerlockdownagenda2030coronavirusgreat reset15 minute cities

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket