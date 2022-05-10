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How to REBUILD 3rd TEMPLE in JERUSALEM | JIZKIAHU BEN DAVID [Rabbi SHLOMO YEHUDAH]
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31 views • May 10, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=coHuY72GQU4 | They should of had the courtesy to properly write the name of God in the translation. | They are talking openly about the rebuilding of the 3rd TEMPLE in JERUSALEM. We know from the Holy Scriptures that the anti-Christ will be enthroned in that temple. So the times draw near to the End of the World.
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