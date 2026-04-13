ScreenScope with Ernie – 50 Movies in One Book

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Movie reviewer and critic Ernest Dempsey takes fans of sci-fi, horror, mystery, and thriller movies on a reading tour through his critique of 50 movies from Hollywood and international cinema. These essays offer analysis and/or assessment of movies in these genres in relation to essential elements of filmmaking and their literary, cultural, moral, and philosophical implications.
ISBN: 9798896561040
Pages: 216
Purchase Link: https://www.lulu.com/shop/ernest-dempsey/screenscope-with-ernie-volume-1/paperback/product-95wpq6y.html