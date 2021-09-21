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Jessica Rose, PhD -- Adverse Events Reporting (VAERS): What does the Data Tell Us?
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392 views • September 21, 2021
This interview with Jessica Rose, PhD, covers the question of vaccine safety, as it can be evaluated from actual real world data collected into the so called "VAERS" system. The interview covers the question of the magnitude of adverse effects, as compared to previous vaccination programs; the issue of under-reporting, which is considerable; the question of causality between an adverse event and an injection and the extent to which causality can be established, using the Bradford Hill Criteria. There is also a discussion of effectiveness, with Dr Rose answering the somewhat rhetorical question whether these injections are as effective as they are safe. Dr Rose then answers some questions from the audience.
The interview relies on a few slides, which you can find at: https://covexit.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/slides_Dr_Rose_talk.pdf
Find the podcast version at http://covexit.com/podcast
https://rumble.com/vmprzh-jessica-rose-phd-adverse-events-reporting-what-do-the-data-tell-us.html (original source)
If you do like it and want to support me, please make a small donation to the Joshua Kuntz Fellowship. All donations go directly to me to fund this research. We honor Joshua's life and his passing with this Fellowship in our fight to bring science and truth to light in dark times.
Please go to:
https://ipaknowledge.org/joshua-kuntz-research-fellowship.php
Also, if you want to know more about me or my work, please visit my website:
https://i-do-not-consent.netlify.app
The interview relies on a few slides, which you can find at: https://covexit.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/slides_Dr_Rose_talk.pdf
Find the podcast version at http://covexit.com/podcast
https://rumble.com/vmprzh-jessica-rose-phd-adverse-events-reporting-what-do-the-data-tell-us.html (original source)
If you do like it and want to support me, please make a small donation to the Joshua Kuntz Fellowship. All donations go directly to me to fund this research. We honor Joshua's life and his passing with this Fellowship in our fight to bring science and truth to light in dark times.
Please go to:
https://ipaknowledge.org/joshua-kuntz-research-fellowship.php
Also, if you want to know more about me or my work, please visit my website:
https://i-do-not-consent.netlify.app
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