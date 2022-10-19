LT of And We Know
October 19, 2022
Danchenko is free…but don’t let that bother you. We will show you why. Kari Lake is destroying the enemy, the demonic Dems are out talking about losing their power, another debate stage is filled with truth, will the COVID jab be forced on our children? It is all coming to a point of no return…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1orbez-10.19.22-their-control-is-dissipating-we-will-have-some-loss-but-will-win-t.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.