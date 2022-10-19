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LT of And We Know
October 19, 2022
Danchenko is free…but don’t let that bother you. We will show you why. Kari Lake is destroying the enemy, the demonic Dems are out talking about losing their power, another debate stage is filled with truth, will the COVID jab be forced on our children? It is all coming to a point of no return…
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