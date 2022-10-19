Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 10.19.2022 THEIR control is dissipating! We will have some loss, but will win the WAR! [email protected] pushed on k
126 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a month ago |
Donate

LT of And We Know


October 19, 2022


Danchenko is free…but don’t let that bother you. We will show you why. Kari Lake is destroying the enemy, the demonic Dems are out talking about losing their power, another debate stage is filled with truth, will the COVID jab be forced on our children? It is all coming to a point of no return…


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1orbez-10.19.22-their-control-is-dissipating-we-will-have-some-loss-but-will-win-t.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsnewschildrendemocratspoliticsdeep statevaccinechristianwardemsdurhamjabshotinoculationinjectionpoint of no returncovidltand we knowkari lakedanchenko

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket