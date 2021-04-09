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BIDEN A RACIST HISTORY, LOCKDOWNS, HERD IMMUNITY & THE REBEL FLAG SARCASTIC GIRL
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170 views • April 09, 2021
THE SARCASTIC SOUTHERN GIRL IS BACK WITH CLIPS FROM BIDEN'S RACIST HISTORY. LOCKDOWNS, HERD IMMUNITY, CNN CLIPS & THE TRUTH ABOUT THE REBEL FLAG. SO READY FOR BIKE WEEK IN PANAMA CITY AT THE END OF THIS MONTH AS YOU CAN SEE.
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