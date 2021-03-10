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'We need to act now' | Admiral James Stavridis and Elliot Ackerman
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110 views • March 10, 2021
Authors of '2023,' Admiral James Stavridis and USMC Veteran Elliot Ackerman, refelct on their latest novel, the importance of bolstering the U.S. military, taking China and Iran seriously and more - via Newsmax TV's 'Greg Kelly Reports.'
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