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Update on Metaverse and on the companies working on virtual reality or digital world !!!!!!
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120 views • January 10, 2022
Hi Dear Sisters, Brothers and Ex-Muslims who had left islam and accepted Jesus Christ as your saviour. In this video you will know the update on metaverse and the other companies who are working on virtual reality(digital world). And the Digital ID 2020 is coming which will be brought by Microsoft or Bill gates the software engineer of Microsoft , if anyone doesn't know about it seach it in google by typing in the search bar ,scroll down ,search and change the result pages displayed below of the webpage because you may not get the right news or information about it.
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