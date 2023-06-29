Create New Account
MEP Clare Daly ☘️ Talks about the EU's Desire to Wreck Lebanon - the Role of Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
MEP Clare Daly ☘️ talks about the desire to wreck Lebanon.

Lebanon wracked by hyperinflation, a society on its knees and what do we in the EU have to offer? The same old IMF story.

Ordinary people never benefit from this kind of medicine.

Neoliberal economic interference must be tackled if the people of Lebanon are to be free

