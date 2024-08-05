Human interaction nearshore with Richard Blank . Time Doctor presents The Future Workforce Podcast by Liam Martin.

Time Doctor presents The Future Workforce Podcast by Liam Martin. human interaction nearshore with Richard Blank





Each episode features industry titans and visionaries, sharing their unique perspectives on topics ranging from technological advancements to shifting workforce demographics.With this podcast, you'll be equipped with the knowledge you need to navigate and succeed in the future of work. Tune in to stay ahead of the curve and gain valuable insights.





In the age of artificial intelligence, Liam Martin sits down with Richard Blank, the founder of Costa Rica's Call Center, to discuss the vital role of human interaction and relationship-building.





Discover how Richard's BPO industry supports this approach and learn about the top changes in the contact center industry over the past 23 years, including the impact of COVID-19 and advancements in technology.





https://youtu.be/m4zPlCaePJI





Gain insights into building a unique company culture, prioritizing empathy, and creating long-term partnerships with clients. Don't miss this deep dive into the power of authentic human connection!









Liam Martin is the co-founder and CMO of Time Doctor and Staff.com — one of the most popular time tracking and productivity software platforms in use by top brands today. He is also a co-organizer of the Running Remote Conference.





He consults on outsourcing and process design and is passionate about how to gain insights into the inner workings of how people work.





He is an avid proponent of remote work and has been published in Forbes, Inc, Mashable, TechCrunch, Fast Company, Wired, The Wall Street Journal, The Next Web, The Huffington Post, Venturebeat, and many other publications specifically targeting the expansion of remote work.





The mission statement that feeds all the products and services that Liam is involved with stems from empowering workers to work wherever they want, whenever they want.





Liam has an undergraduate and graduate degree in Sociology from McGill University. He lives in Canada but travels 3-6 months out of the year due to his ability to work wherever and whenever he likes. He chooses a new place to travel a few times a year but usually spends time in Austin, Las Vegas, and Ubud each year and loves to encourage others to work remotely on his travels.