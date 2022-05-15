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Imminent Disclosure of Halls of Records and Space Time Portals
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153 views • May 15, 2022
Michael Salla.
This is the official trailer/short film for the "Halls of Records, Portals, Inner Earth & our ET Heritage" webinar to be held on May 21, 2022. Covers history of Halls of Records & Space Time Portals, the main human organization responsible for covering these up throughout history, and the roles of Inner Earth civilizations and extraterrestrial seeders in protecting and disclosing this ancient information to humanity when the time was right.
Heartfelt thanks to my incredibly talented wife, Angelika Whitecliff, for her many days of work in creating this video and assisting with its narration..
Michael Salla, Ph.D.
Webinar registration info is here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SXSK8xS3RjmPbSeb8ah7Ww
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqCru21XIQQ
This is the official trailer/short film for the "Halls of Records, Portals, Inner Earth & our ET Heritage" webinar to be held on May 21, 2022. Covers history of Halls of Records & Space Time Portals, the main human organization responsible for covering these up throughout history, and the roles of Inner Earth civilizations and extraterrestrial seeders in protecting and disclosing this ancient information to humanity when the time was right.
Heartfelt thanks to my incredibly talented wife, Angelika Whitecliff, for her many days of work in creating this video and assisting with its narration..
Michael Salla, Ph.D.
Webinar registration info is here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SXSK8xS3RjmPbSeb8ah7Ww
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NqCru21XIQQ
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