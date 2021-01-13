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TTM-51 - Change of the Guard... an Alternative View... The Annunaki are Arriving!
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249 views • January 13, 2021
TTM-51 - Change of the Guard... an Alternative View... The Annunaki are Arriving!
While it seems Biden will be inaugurated... one possibility is Trump will remain to prepare the way for the Annunaki. Either way - Lucifer and the Annunaki are coming to set up and prepare for the arrival of Jesus Christ and his Chariots of Fire!
While it seems Biden will be inaugurated... one possibility is Trump will remain to prepare the way for the Annunaki. Either way - Lucifer and the Annunaki are coming to set up and prepare for the arrival of Jesus Christ and his Chariots of Fire!
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