Edward Dowd Shares Dramatic Statistics Before & After COVID-19 Injections

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Edward Dowd shares several charts that confirm that the massive increase in excess deaths and disabilities being reported was definitely caused by the COVID-19 injections. The raw data cannot be ignored.
(Sept 20, 2022) War Room segment: https://rumble.com/v1kvaeb-edward-down-shares-data-findings-by-team-showing-harmful-effects-of-covid-j.html