Recent Cannabis Trends

Increased cannabis use over the pandemic further normalized the plant, with recent reports showing 91% of Americans are in favor of at least medical cannabis.New recreational cannabis consumers are using marijuana more frequently than previously surveyed new users. 50% of new recreational cannabis users in Q4 2020 used cannabis 5+ days per week.The portion of female cannabis users steadily rose through 2020, reaching 51% in Q1 2021. Women cannabis consumers skew younger and are heavier cannabis users than men.The next step on the road to federal cannabis legalization in the US will likely be the SAFE Banking Act. The US cannabis market has been optimistic since the 2020 election. Currently, acquisitions are heating up in the US cannabis space. Companies across the supply chain in various states are purchasing other brands.Show Notes:The Latest Trends in CannabisGuest:Katrina Glogowski, Seattle Attorney & Angel InvestorHost:Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.Episode 767 of The Talking Hedge:Your Cannabis Business Podcast.​Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, products, reviews, and some random stuff. But as Jay-Z said "it's only entertainment."Music Info:Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020Artist: Milochromatic BeatsSong: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeatsKeywords:Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales DataJosh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.