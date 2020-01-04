Watch Nigel Farage and Tucker Carlson DESTROY Shamima Begum

there are no "moderate" muslims. If a war broke out and their fellow muslims asked them who they are with, if they are with the non muslims or with the muslims. What will they answer on that do you think? If they answer that they are with NIgel farage what would ahppen to them and if they behead their own muslims, what will they do with non muslims and why are there terrorist acts all the time that are covered up all the time by the legacy media. If there were "moderate" muslims, why is not Poland and Hungary taken them in? Muslims want to go where they can cheat with taxes, where the currency is worth more compared to other currencies, be on disability and work as defence minister in iraq, be able to work black, collect welfare and sell drugs and do it wo getting caught. If they get caught as muslim because you are an idiot then others must be racist. If they do not get the way they want they blow up a massive bomb.



Miuslims always ask non muslims to have sympathy for something they do not even feel regret about but a muslim would never have sympathy for a non muslim. Never. If they behead their own muslims, because they do not agree then it explains why they do terrorism in non muslim countries. why are there no detonations and shootings in Poland or Hungary or in the areas where the pro open border corrupt politicians and journalists live?

there are 51+ muslim countries in the vicinity of where they live. they could have went there and be with muslims but they travelled across the world and pass all kind of safe countries. why?