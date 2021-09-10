X22 REPORT: Insurgency, Next Counterinsurgency, Corn Is Developed & Will Soon Be Harvested

X22 REPORT Ep. 2573b - Sept 9. 2021-

Insurgency, Next Counterinsurgency, Corn Is Developed & Will Soon Be Harvested



The [DS] is doing everything they can to make the people comply. The [DS] players are now pushing mandatory vaccinations. This is the same template other countries are following. The people must see it to believe it. The [DS] is panicking because the people are not complying with their demands, so now they are screaming to business and to the people you must do what we say or else. The patriots are in control, the corn is ready to harvested, get ready for the insurgency. The patriots have countermeasures in place its called the counterinsurgency.



All source links to the report can be found on the www.22report.com site.