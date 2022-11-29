Automated Joint Rolling Machine

Rolling is incredibly laborious & time consuming, requiring skill & patience. The Blackbird from RollPros is an automated commercial joint rolling machine, which eliminates hand-rolled production constraints, producing 750 hemp or cannabis joints per hour.

Pre-rolls increased by 47.1% from $640.1 million in 2019 to $941.6 million in 2020. (across recreational markets in California, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon (medical and adult use) and Washington state). This outpaced the total marijuana market, which grew by 39.4% over the same time period. Only flower, which grew by 54%, increased more than pre-rolls.

Quality and consistency has been a problem in the cannabis industry, and prerolls have limited production because they are extremely time consuming to produce. Joints are not easy to roll, but a preroll's shape does not produce an ideal draw, resulting in an inferior experience compared to a cylindrical joint.

RollPros provides clients an opportunity to display compelling, professionally designed and accessible customized brands. The Blackbird has the capacity to create national brands with differentiated products at economies of scale, resulting in reasonable prices for consumers.

Joints (and blunts) are in strong demand both in MMJ and regulated adult-use states. Customers seeking strain specific options are still under-served. An opportunity has grown for top-shelf organic, strain-specific products for more discerning and sophisticated costumers. The Blackbird is the solution to that opportunity, allowing small business to reallocate their human capital to focus on selling more joints while growing a national brand.

