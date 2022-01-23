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Pastor Jerone Davison + Gary Snyder and Up and Coming in Politics Jenna Rayne
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10 views • January 23, 2022
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Interview: Candidate for Congress Pastor Jerone Davison + Candidate For Senate Gary Snyder and up and coming hopeful Jenna Rayne. This interview to thank Jenna for her hard work behind the scenes with candidates for 2022.
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022
Producer Director George Nemeh
MAAP REAL TALK SHOW Copyrights 2022
Producer Director George Nemeh
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