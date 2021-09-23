© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Google Tricking Me to Get a Phone Number (2FA)! Why This is Not About Security
Follow
1
Share
Report
264 views • September 23, 2021
Posted 23September2021 Rob Braxman Tech:
Youtube gave me a warning that unless I enable two factor authentication (by Nov 1, 2021), meaning I had to give them my phone number, then I would lose access to my Youtube account.
But when checking the options offered for 2FA, I became suspicious about what the real intent is. This is not about making my account secure. This is about extracting my identity. I will explain.
We will discuss what I see as their true intent and how I fight back to deny them my data using a new technique I call "Device Isolation"
Youtube gave me a warning that unless I enable two factor authentication (by Nov 1, 2021), meaning I had to give them my phone number, then I would lose access to my Youtube account.
But when checking the options offered for 2FA, I became suspicious about what the real intent is. This is not about making my account secure. This is about extracting my identity. I will explain.
We will discuss what I see as their true intent and how I fight back to deny them my data using a new technique I call "Device Isolation"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.