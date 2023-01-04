TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd of 3 Parts, "Doomestic/CV Corruptions control US all: Jan 2, 2023

WATCH the 37th Minute. Memorize the line. Shout it out everywhere!

Truth vs. NEW$ Inc. 2nd of 3 parts (2 Jan. 2023) with Prof. Jim Fetzer, Don Grahn, Scott Bennett, and Holly Seeliger.

Big guy Biden's new taxes which became effective yesterday, 1 January 2023, should yield impossible takes on coal and oil and the automobile industry that contradict his pledge not to raise taxes on anyone making less that $400,000 per year--but what else would we expect from the lying liars who run Washington, D.C., these days?

And the Democrats have released Trump's tax returns, which show nothing bad but only that he's a smart businessman who does not pay more taxes that he is legally obligated to pay.

Over 50% of the public, moreover, believes the GOP should release the tax returns for those Democrats who voted to release Trump's! -May be eye-popping!?

Dr. Joseph Mercola lays out the evidence that the FBI was massively censoring Twitter accounts and paying Twitter millions to carry it off in blatant violation of the 1st Amendment--but with the politicized DOJ, nothing is going to happen. NOTHING!

John Stockton reports that 1,000s of athletes have died suddenly from the vax--and it appears to have just happened while we were recording this show!

The Buffalo Bill's safety, Damar Hamlin, just collapsed on the field. [Damar got his 2nd booster on Dec. 26.] Stand by to be told some bullshit story that it had nothing to do with the vax!

Elon Musk points out that Fauci surrounds himself with photos and portraits of himself, which is "creepy"!

AND...

Watch to learn "WHO said What" in the 37th minute...If you never see another minute of anything! Memorize it.