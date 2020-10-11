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Based Logic - I came across this channel, he seems like a cool guy, maybe you'll like it too
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119 views • October 11, 2020
#BasedLogic #Youtube #Channel #MAGA
In this video I talk about a youtube channel called Based Logic, I like the channel, I watched about 5 or 6 videos and I liked the content. He does a lot of current events and it's like I often to those who watch my videos, if you have a channel and make videos, let me know what's up!
I do watch larger channels to learn about a variety of things but I like seeing smaller channels grow so hopefully he makes videos consistently and can hit that 1,000 sub mark soon.
If you liked the snip-it's in the video, his channel info will be posted in the comments section!
In this video I talk about a youtube channel called Based Logic, I like the channel, I watched about 5 or 6 videos and I liked the content. He does a lot of current events and it's like I often to those who watch my videos, if you have a channel and make videos, let me know what's up!
I do watch larger channels to learn about a variety of things but I like seeing smaller channels grow so hopefully he makes videos consistently and can hit that 1,000 sub mark soon.
If you liked the snip-it's in the video, his channel info will be posted in the comments section!
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