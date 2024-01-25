Create New Account
The TWO GREATEST BLESSINGS A HUMAN BEING CAN HAVE: nothing eclipses them MVI_7931
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
245 Subscribers
45 views
Published a day ago

I share my understanding of the two greatest blessings human beings can have, as I bask in the gloaming at the Swan-Avon River, Viveash, on this balmy evening.

Keywords
wisdomspiritualityreligionchangeblessingsgratitudeacceptanceimperfectionspilt milkbeing lovedbeing loving

