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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1564 - Ayden Casteels - Report on the crime
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1 view • June 26, 2021
Ayden, his mother, and her boyfriend were in the parking lot of the Howard Johnson hotel in Romulus,MI, when Johnson approached and attacked them. He then drove off in the car, with Ayden still in the back seat. The car was found the next morning, with Ayden asleep in the back seat.
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