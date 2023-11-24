Happy Thanksgiving, the best ever because the second coming of God's ways is back!

The kingdoms of men are all falling apart. They are the cause of human suffering. We had to patiently endure the suffering under the rule of Satan until the first and now the second coming of the ways of God James 5:7-11. Satan, while pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:4, the Holy Spirit, a messenger of light, a lizard person, or whatever to persuade men that Christ does not have all authority, that the preaching, bibles, and religions of men are as good as the ways of God. Satan, the man of sin, the antichrist, the second horseman of the apocalypse stole our peace and sanity by convincing us that men's ways are as good as God's Rev. 6:4. With the second coming of the Sword of the Spirit, the wisdom from above in part 1 Cor. 13:9-12, Jesus tells us that we will know the restored truth - the Bible of the Kingdom and one faith from God Christianity Judas 3, and it will free us from the suffering from the kingdoms of men Dan. 2:44; 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; Rev. 5:1ff; John 8:32; James 5:7-11! Now we can distinguish and overcome the ways of men Rev. 2, 3! The ways of God are as high as the heavens above the ways of men Isaiah 55:8ff. The "greatest story ever told" is, exceeding abundantly, greater than we could have imagined Eph. 3:20 ff. The awful sights and sounds of this world, those with eyes to see Heb 10:25 and ears to hear Mark 4:9, are experiencing, are the second coming of the death rattles of the kingdoms of men cf. Dan. 2:44, the Bible from God, the wisdom from above Dan. 12:4 has always taught we must continue to suffer until the first ages and now the second ages of the last days or end times of Satan's rule over the kingdoms of men Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; Eph. 2:7; James 5:7-11. Satan, the man of sin, the second horseman of the apocalypse Rev. 6:4, while pretending to be God, the Holy Spirit, a messenger of light, a lizard person, or whatever so he could convince us that Christ does not have all authority that the ways of men; kingdoms, preaching, bibles, religions, righteousness, love, etc. all are as good if not better than the ways of God. This is how he steals our peace and sanity Rev. 6:4. If you still believe the parables, illustrations, and subjective truth bibles are as good as those of the Lord, no man could ever change your mind, but now that the ways of God are back, you will soon have to make a choice, will you follow God or will you follow man? We are living in the last 43 years of Satan's reign, and the Lord is starting to fight back with the three woes of spiritual warfare: 1. Supernatural objective truth from God, 2. Gnostic men destroying each other, and 3. the Destroyer 1 Cor. 10:10, or the promised space weather 2 Pet. 3 will destroy all the evil of this world with fire. The Lord's anger is directed to those who do not repent of kicking against the pricks and who dare to murder anew His Son and harm one faith from God Christians without repenting Rev. 5:13; Acts 17:30; Rev. 18:4. It is unimaginably great that the ways of God are back, which are as high as the heavens above the ways of men Isa. 55:8ff, exceeding abundantly greater than we can imagine Eph. 3:20ff. Only Christ can bring peace on earth. Only Christ can preach the gospel of the kingdom or the gospel of peace and gift to us every spiritual blessing for eternity! The ways of men are death, suffering, and insanity, but the ways of God are the tree of life Gen. 2:17-4:12! As the watchman over the second coming of one faith from God, the Lord has granted me enough wisdom from above James 1:5 to where I have edited out, in part, the lies of Satan from the bibles of men. It seems this last editing might be good enough to allow you to read, understand, and obey His warnings Rev. 1:3; 22:18-21 good enough to begin fighting the good fight of faith. But, please remember, my work, and every man's work with, in or around the Bible, always has been and always will be to show how desperately we need the ways of God to save us from ourselves! I can't recommend any of my work, other than how it shows our need for the perfect preacher Jesus Christ, but perhaps it is good enough to get us started on contending for the one true faith. I will dedicate a new Rumble account to daily Sword of the Spirit readings, so if you want to fight the good fight of faith, this is one way you can join me @Rumble-TheSpiritualSwordOfGod It is time for those who the Lord has called to stop contradicting the Prince of Peace. We can now be involved in the second age of the great commission and take the gospel of peace to the world! 806-216-1161 [email protected] https://zeno.fm/radio/one-true-faith-radio/ https://thewatchman.substack.com/ http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan

