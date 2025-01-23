Weekly Catholic Man Moment: What gifts has the Spirit given me

Catholic Men Chicago Southland - https://cmcsmen.net





January 26, 2025

Third Sunday in Ordinary Time





Topic: What gifts has the Spirit given me?









This excerpt is from the Bible, specifically from the book of Luke, chapter 1 and 4. It describes the events of Jesus Christ's life and teachings.









The excerpt describes how Jesus returned to his hometown of Nazareth and went to the synagogue (a place of worship) on the Sabbath (a day of rest). He was given a scroll with a passage from the prophet Isaiah, which he read and interpreted as a fulfillment of a prophecy in his own life and teachings.





**Key Points**





* Jesus was empowered by the Spirit to bring good news and freedom to people.

* He was sent to help those in need, especially the poor, blind, and oppressed.

* Jesus saw himself as the fulfillment of a prophecy from the prophet Isaiah.









* **The Spirit**: A divine power or presence that guides and empowers people.





* **Anointed**: To be chosen or set apart for a special task or role, often with a spiritual significance.





* **Magisterium**: The teaching authority of the Christian Church, which interprets and preserves the true meaning of the Bible.





For example: The foundation of the CMCS mission is about Catholic men living the fundamentals of our faith.





The passage is saying that we should be grateful for the Bible and the Christian faith, which has been passed down to us through the generations.





The passage is saying that the Bible is a precious gift from God, and we should be thankful for it. It's a source of strength and guidance that can help us understand and live out our Christian faith. Just like a fountain of water that quenches our thirst, the Bible can nourish our souls and give us the wisdom and love we need to live a good life.









That little voice of the Holy Spirit - do you listen to it?





Listen to your Guarding Angel - Understand their voice speaking and protecting you.





Go to daily Mass or encounter the daily readings. Subscribe by email to the US Bishops Readings.





As Catholic men the Bible should be our owners manual. Know it like a sports play book.





Questions from scripture verses:





He taught in their synagogues and was praised by

all.

== Who has helped me to grow in my faith?

== How can I help others learn more about Jesus and his

Church?





He came to Nazareth, where he had grown up, and

went according to his custom into the synagogue on

the sabbath day.

== How do I customarily observe the

sabbath day?

== How has the practice of my faith

developed since my childhood?









The Spirit of the Lord is upon me,/ because he has

anointed me / to bring glad tidings to the poor.





== What gifts has the Spirit given me?

== How can I use those gifts to serve God’s people?









Gospel - Luke 1:1-4; 4:14-21

Since many have undertaken to compile a narrative of the events

that have been fulfilled among us,

just as those who were eyewitnesses from the beginning

and ministers of the word have handed them down to us,

I too have decided,

after investigating everything accurately anew,

to write it down in an orderly sequence for you,

most excellent Theophilus,

so that you may realize the certainty of the teachings

you have received.





Jesus returned to Galilee in the power of the Spirit,

and news of him spread throughout the whole region.

He taught in their synagogues and was praised by all.





He came to Nazareth, where he had grown up,

and went according to his custom

into the synagogue on the sabbath day.

He stood up to read and was handed a scroll of the prophet Isaiah.

He unrolled the scroll and found the passage where it was written:

The Spirit of the Lord is upon me,

because he has anointed me

to bring glad tidings to the poor.

He has sent me to proclaim liberty to captives

and recovery of sight to the blind,

to let the oppressed go free,

and to proclaim a year acceptable to the Lord.

Rolling up the scroll, he handed it back to the attendant and sat down,

and the eyes of all in the synagogue looked intently at him.

He said to them,

"Today this Scripture passage is fulfilled in your hearing."





